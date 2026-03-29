An incredible game is unfolding in front of our eyes in San Jose. Arizona and Purdue are putting on a show early in Saturday’s Elite Eight matchup. A spot in the Final Four is on the line and to say emotions are running high would be an understatement. Purdue’s Oscar Cluff looks to be up for the moment, though, making a massive play just before the under-eight media timeout.

Cluff found himself playing perimeter defense, jumping into an Arizona passing lane for a rare steal. He then began to dribble down the floor before running into some trouble around the free-throw line. This is where the Arizona bench began to go crazy. There was seemingly a missed travel on Cluff before getting the ball over to Fletcher Loyer.

Moments later, Gicarri Harris was in the corner, hitting a shot from deep. Purdue took the lead and sent their fans in attendance into a frenzy. You can check out the full sequence here.