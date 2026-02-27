OU women's basketball stomps Arkansas on senior night

The seventh-ranked OU women’s basketball team extended its win streak to five on Thursday, beating Arkansas 89-44 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Oklahoma dominated the game from start to finish. The Sooners led 23 after the first quarter and 44-22 at the half. That continued in the second half, including outscoring the Razorbacks 22-4 in the final 10 minutes. With the win, OU improved to 22-6 and 10-5 (SEC) on the season. Arkansas fell to 11-19 and 0-15 (SEC).

Leading the way for the Sooners was true freshman Aaliyah Chavez, who scored 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting. Chavez also etched her name in the history books, making her 48th free throw in a row, which is an SEC record.

Right behind Chavez was senior Payton Verhulst, who totaled 14 points on senior night. Senior center Raegan Beers also had a strong performance, adding 11 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Zya Vann added 13 points, junior forward Sahara Williams added 12 and freshman forward Brooklyn Stewart added 11.

As a team, OU did not shoot well from the 3-point line, going 3-of-22 (14%). But the Sooners did shoot well from the free-throw line, going 18-of-19. They also had 50 points in the paint compared to 12 for Arkansas. And they outrebounded Arkansas 59-27.

OU will finish its regular season on Sunday when it travels to Missouri to face the Tigers at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.