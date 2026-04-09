Overtime OT7 partners with NBC Sports to broadcast playoffs and championship

Overtime’s prominent 7v7 football league, OT7, is coming to a television near you.

NBC Sports announced a partnership on Thursday with Overtime and in conjunction with the Navy All-American Bowl, which has been televised by NBC Sports for more than 20 years.

Starting this spring, NBC Sports will promote OT7’s playoff and championship weekend, with select games to be shown on June 13-14 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The league draws some of the top high school football prospects in the 2027, 2028, and 2029 classes and is already underway this spring with the third weekend of games coming on Saturday.

Notable former OT7 players include Ohio State wide receiver and All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Oregon quarterback and 2027 projected first-round Dante Moore, and Michigan star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, among others.

The two companies will also partner during the annual All-American Bowl Week in January, as well as the creation of original content.

“We don’t think about this as a single broadcast event. We think about it as the beginning of a long-term relationship between OT7, NBC Sports, and millions of fans that follow these football properties,” said Marc Kohn, Overtime’s President of Content and Media, in a press release. “Our job now is to make the fan experience so compelling they become lifelong fans of OT7 and the Navy All-American Bowl. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Big-name recruits, coaches involved with OT7 this season

Big-name NFL veterans are all over the coaching roster this season, while several of the premier prospects in the 2027 and 2028 classes are featured on the field.

NFL veterans include Aaron Donald (AD 2Tenths), AJ Greene (Five Stars), Cam Newton (C1N), Derek Carr (Five Stars), Ja’Marr Chase (Team Uno), James Jones (Five Stars), Nick Collins (Five Stars), Puka Nacua (Team Puka), Robert Griffin III (RG3) and Torrey Smith (Level82).

Some of the top recruits in the country fill the roster, including a half-dozen prospects in the 2027 top 32 by Rivals. Among them are five-star Will Mencl, the No. 1 quarterback nationally, five-star running back Kemon Spell, the nation’s top running back in the 2027 class, and four-star receiver Nick Lennear.

Defensive stalwarts include John Meredith III, the No. 1 cornerback in the country, four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson, the No. 1 linebacker, and four-star cornerback Donte’ Wright.