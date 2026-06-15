Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould signs five-year contract extension

Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould has signed a five-year contract extension with the conference, according to John Canzano. The new contract matches the term of the league’s Grant of Rights and media-rights contracts, and both deals run through June 30, 2031.

Canzano said the Pac-12 presidents voted unanimously to approve Gould’s contract extension. An official announcement from the league will likely come on Tuesday morning.

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According to Teresa Gould’s bio, the Pac-12 appointed her commissioner in February 2024, and her tenure began in March of that year. She became the first-ever female commissioner of an NCAA autonomy conference.

Under Gould’s leadership, the Pac-12 is getting ready to welcome multiple schools to the conference for the 2026-27 season. The league will have nine schools, including Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State, and Washington State.

More on Teresa Gould and the Pac-12

Canzano spoke to Gould in December and asked if the Pac-12 was going to add more teams. “Well, I think for sure for 2026, we are set with the membership that we have, and we feel really good about the football membership that we have,” she said. “We’re closing out the regular season with six of our eight football-playing members, bowl-eligible. That’s 75 percent of our membership. I think that just reinforces what we’ve been saying all along, which is this is a deep, competitive top-five conference.

“We’re having conversations right now about what 2026 looks like from a football scheduling perspective. Certainly, the coaches and the ADs are very anxious to know what that looks like. We have a lot of different potential options to solve that scheduling issue on the table, but we really want to wait it out over the next month or so, see what happens with CFP.”

Gould first joined the Pac-12 in 2018 as a deputy commissioner. In that role, Gould managed all the conference sports, championships and operations.

Before joining the conference, Gould was the interim director of athletics at the University of California, Davis and the deputy director of athletics at the University of California, Berkeley. She was also the associate commissioner for the West Coast Conference and began her career in conference administration at the Midwestern Collegiate Conference.