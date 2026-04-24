Ex-Michigan staffer Paige Shiver has done a tell-all with Good Morning America to share the alleged details of her affair with former Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore and the events that led to his arrest and firing. In that interview, Shiver claimed she was pregnant with Moore’s child during their affair.

The news of the alleged pregnancy had not yet come to light since Moore’s firing in December and the following trial. Shiver claimed that she found out about the pregnancy in May 2022, during her relationship with Moore. However, she stated that she had an abortion at the advice of doctors in order to avoid complications from Pompe Disease, a rare and progressive disorder she was diagnosed with years earlier.

In the interview, Shiver claims that she told Moore about the child. According to Shiver, Moore told her that she “had to do what’s right” for her body. She claims she aborted the child in July of 2022.

Shiver said her relationship with Moore began officially in January of 2022. She states the school asked about the relationship in October of 2025 and she denied it was taking place.

Moore sentenced to probation after arrest

Following his arrest and trial, Moore was set to be sentenced on two misdemeanor charges: malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship and trespassing. Those charges could have brought up to six months in jail.

However, the judge did not deliver the full punishment that he said he could have in the trial. Instead of jail time, the former coach was placed on 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay fines and court costs, and will not use alcohol, recreational marijuana, or any illegal substance, and will be subject to random testing, as requested by probation.

Perhaps the biggest reason for not seeing jail time, according to the judge, was the support of Moore’s wife, Kelly. The judge credited her for saving Moore, “from the full wrath of this court.”