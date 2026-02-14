BYU officials announced junior receiver Parker Kingston had been dismissed from the football team and school on Friday in a statement to KSL Sports. The news comes mere hours after Kingston made his first court appearance to face charges of first-degree felony rape from an alleged Feb. 2025 incident in Washington County, Utah.

“As of Friday, Parker Kingston is no longer a student at Brigham Young University and is no longer a member of the BYU football team,” the BYU statement read, according to KSL Sports. “University administration and athletic administration, including BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake, were only made aware of the investigation and allegations after Kingston’s arrest this past Wednesday, Feb. 11.”

The 21-year-old Kingston is accused of raping a 20-year-old woman on Feb. 23, 2025, in a St. George resident, according to ABC4 in Provo. Kingston was granted a $100,000 bail figure and ordered to wear a court-mandated ankle monitor during Friday’s appearance inside Utah’s Fifth District Court.

“I found by clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Kingston was a danger to the community,” Judge John Walton said during the hearing, per ABC4.

The judge also mandated no contact with the alleged victim or her roommates, and for Kingston to delete all social media apps from his phone: “You will not make any derogatory comments or disparagements regarding this alleged victim,” Walton added, per ABC4.

Kingston was booked Wednesday and initially held without bond until Friday’s court appearance. According to court documents obtained by ABC4, Kingston claimed all sexual activity was consensual.

The alleged victim reportedly told a forensic interviewer in June 2025 that she “set clear boundaries with Kingston prior to their meetup” and that there would be no sex, according to The Athletic via the New York Post. When Kingston arrived at the victim’s home in the early hours of Feb. 23 of last year, the couple “began to engage in some sexual activity” while watching a movie, though she attests it didn’t include sex, per The Athletic. Once the victim began preparing for bed, she alleges Kingston “initiated sexual activity again” despite her repeatd protests to stop, per The Athletic via the Post.

Despite being under investigation since last summer, Kingston still managed to be a significant contributor to the BYU football team while playing the entire 2025 season. Kingston was the Cougars’ leading receiver last season with 66 receptions for 924 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns while also adding a punt return touchdown.

Prior to his arrest earlier this week, Kingston announced his intention to return to the program for his redshirt senior season last month.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.