Parker Sutherland death: Cause of death emerges after UNI TE's Thursday incident

The University of Northern Iowa football program announced the death of tight end Parker Sutherland on Saturday morning. Sutherland was a true freshman during the 2025 season and a native of Iowa City, Iowa.

Sutherland’s cause of death was officially revealed on Tuesday. The Iowa native collapsed on Thursday during an offseason workout.

“We were working out in the morning, we get right through our warmup and in a routine, normal Thursday, and he collapsed,” Northern Iowa head coach Todd Stepsis said in a statement.

Sutherland appeared in four games for UNI last season. Stepsis continued in his statement, calling him ‘one of one’.

“He’s one of one,” Stepsis said. “Just an amazing person, an amazing family. It’s the type of guy you want to build a team with. If I could have 110 Parkers, I would. We’re not going to be able to replace him, but who he is as a person, he always had a smile on his face. He always made people feel good about themselves. So for us, it’s not about replacing him but finding something extra inside that can help fill that gap and close that void with him being gone.

“Our team, they understand that and they recognize that, and they want to play for Parker. They want to live like Parker. They want to impact like he did.”

Former teammates open up about Parker Sutherland

Following the announcement, many who knew him took to social media to share condolences to his friends and family, as well as sharing what he meant to them and how he impacted their lives. Among those was his high school, City High in Iowa City, where he was a multiple-sport athlete for his hometown high school.

“Parker played basketball, football, and baseball during his time at City High,” they wrote. “He never failed to pick his teammates up or make them smile. He was a Little Hawk through and through. We extend our deepest condolences and support to Parker’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

Hayden Vlaanderen, a friend of Sutherland and a football player for Mount Mercy, a NAIA program in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, shared a message about Sutherland, who was a former teammate of his. He called Sutherland “the most energetic and positive teammate I’ve ever met in my life.”

UNI defensive line coach Christian Nussbaum also shared a touching tribute: “Parker was a fantastic football player and even greater human. Our hearts ache for the Sutherlands. Please keep his family and our team in your prayers. We love you, Parker.”

According to the press release published by the school, Sutherland’s family is asking for time and space as they mourn their loss. Sutherland is survived by his parents, Adam and Jill, and his sister, Georgia.

On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.