Pat Fitzgerald sends message to NCAA over Rodney Bullard waiver status

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard is awaiting the NCAA to approve his waiver of eligibility. Bullard announced his intent to enter the transfer portal in January, but is listed on Michigan State’s spring camp roster.

He transferred to MSU ahead of the 2025 campaign after spending three seasons at Valdosta State. On Monday, first-year Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald sent a message to the NCAA regarding Bullard’s eligibility waiver.

“We want him here. I’ll tell you that, for sure, 100%,” Fitzgerald said. “And is he waiting for the waiver? Yes. And to my friends at the NCAA, can you please get it done? I’ll leave it at that.”

Bullard appeared in all 12 of the Spartans’ games last season and made one start. He recorded five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched two carries for six total yards and a touchdown.

Bullard redshirted the 2022 season at Valdosta State. In the following two seasons, he amassed 86 catches, 1,567 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in 28 appearances.

If Rodney Bullard is granted eligibility, he could play a large role for MSU in Pat Fitzgerald’s debut campaign at the helm. The school hired Fitzgerald this offseason after firing Jonathan Smith.

Fitzgerald is no stranger to leading a winning program. He was the head coach at Northwestern from 2006-23. In his 17 seasons with the program, he led the Wildcats to a 110-101 mark and a 65-76 record in conference play.

Fitzgerald’s best season at Northwestern was in 2018, when the team went 8-1 in conference play and appearance in the Big Ten Championship game. In total, he logged nine winning seasons with the Wildcats. Now, he’s excited to lead MSU to similar success.

“The choice of our attitude and the choice of our investment, and we will work relentlessly to make those two the cornerstones of what we stand for every single day,” Fitzgerald said. “… These beliefs have gotten me every step of the way, and they remain the heart of what this program will be here at Michigan State.

“… Michigan State has historically competed for Big Ten championships and my family, and I are grateful for the opportunity to make sure we get back to that place. We’re going to build this for long-term success, and we need everyone to buy in.”