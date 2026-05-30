Patrick Mahomes reacts to Texas Tech's Women's College World Series loss to Tennessee

Three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a sad alumnus Saturday night. His Texas Tech Red Raiders lost 2-1 to Tennessee in the Women’s College World Series.

The game between the Red Raiders and Volunteers went nine innings, and was won thanks to a walk-off home run by Tennessee first baseman Emma Clarke. Tennessee improved to 2-0 in WCWS play, while Texas Tech fell to 1-1 and is in jeopardy of being eliminated with one more loss prior to the Final.

Tennessee will now get a day off before playing on Monday, while Texas Tech will clash against UCLA in a Women’s College World Series elimination game on Sunday.

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Mahomes is an avid fan of all things Texas Tech. He has been vocally supportive of football, basketball, baseball, softball, and other Red Raider sports. His logo will be on Texas Tech‘s football jerseys once again this season. Mahomes played three seasons for Texas Tech football, passing for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns. He was then selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The rest is history.

Mike Gundy called Patrick Mahomes the ‘best college quarterback’ he’s ever seen

During a hit on The Herd earlier this week, former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy claimed that Mahomes was the best quarterback he had ever seen play. Gundy coached the Cowboys from 2005-2025, meaning he saw ALOT of high-level quarterbacks.

“He’s the best college quarterback that I’ve ever seen,” Gundy said on The Herd. “And I told him after his junior year, we beat them I think by one point. … I went out on the field and told him, ‘Patrick, there’s no reason you should come back and play college football next year. You need to go out [for the draft].’ And he laughed, but I was being serious because he was the best college quarterback that I’ve ever seen. He made play after play after play after play. And he did it in very high-scoring games.

“At that time he was in our league, we had four or five quarterbacks in the Big 12 every year over about a six- or seven-year stretch and all of them played in the NFL. You know as well as anybody, if you have an NFL team on your team in college, you’re going to win games. You’ll win nine, 10, 11, 12 games. He played against those teams week to week. He was the best college quarterback that I’ve ever seen.”