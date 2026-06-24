Paul Finebaum addresses Brendan Sorsby, Pete Rose comparisons in aftermath of gambling scandal

Brendan Sorsby shouldn’t get the Pete Rose treatment in Paul Finebaum’s mind, but it’s telling that the NFL decided against holding a supplemental draft this summer. Rose was banned from Major League Baseball for life due to gambling on his own team during his career.

Sorsby did something similar at Indiana, which was reported to be upwards of $90,000 in bets. Despite being productive at Cincinnati and projected to be one of the best QBs in college football at Texas Tech this year, the NCAA ruled him ineligible.

It’s been a battle since as Sorsby’s lawyers fought back, he was granted a preliminary injunction to play, but the legal fallout led to a mutual parting of ways with Texas Tech. He applied for the supplemental draft, but Sorsby might as well be poison right now based on the scathing statement from the league.

“Sorsby and Pete Rose are different,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “So, I think expulsion forever is a really strong statement. I would think the NFL is going to give him a chance. I think the one thing we’re forgetting is this is not Arch Manning. This guy has potential, but he, at this moment in time, is not great. That should have nothing to do with the ultimate decision, but I think it probably played into it, the fact that a lot of NFL clubs weren’t even sure they wanted him.

“So, I think he needs to prove more than his lawyers speaking for him that he is done with gambling and mentally healthy enough to play in the NFL, and I think he has missed that so far. Ultimately, that’s up to him.”

Brendan Sorsby: To ban or not to ban?

Sorsby’s attorney planned to fight the NFLPA on this matter. How that ends up is anyone’s guess right now, but the former Texas Tech QB might be better off preparing for the 2027 NFL Draft.

The letter from the NFL went onto say Sorsby avoided the consequences of his actions. As of now, Sorsby is eligible to enter the 2027 NFL Draft process if he wants to make the league.

“Your Petition does not address these matters,” the letter reads. “Nor does it demonstrate accountability for your conduct or indicate whether, or how, you would adhere to the League’s rules and policies governing the integrity of competition. Instead, even after receiving notice of the NCAA’s decision rescinding your college eligibility in May, you sought to avoid the consequences of that determination through litigation rather than accepting responsibility for your actions, and you pursued entry into the NFL only after abandoning those efforts.

“As Commissioner Goodell has emphasized, participation in the NFL is a privilege that carries with it significant responsibilities, including accountability. By all accounts, you are a talented player with the potential for future success. We encourage you to focus on preparing for possible entry into the NFL through the 2027 NFL Annual Draft.”