Paul Finebaum calls college football bowl game status 'a serious problem'

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum called the current layout of college football bowl games “a serious problem” these days. There are plenty of bowl games, so it’s hard to miss them.

But the problem, as Finebaum described, is that the postseason is pretty much all about the College Football Playoff. So even the bigger bowl games are reduced, while the smaller ones that come around once a year to smaller communities are diminished.

“Well, I think the playoff decision will be made quickly, and I think there is momentum to expand it for next year,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic. “The bowl situation is really a serious problem. Cole, you’ve done some games … and will do some more. And I mean, I flipped on the TV early this morning, and this is not a shot at Birmingham, but I mean, I wasn’t really that aware that the game was going on, because things are different.

“Way before you guys were even around, you knew about that bowl game six weeks out, because it was, it was such a sense of pride in the community, whether in Birmingham or Shreveport or Nashville or wherever. And because of the complexities of college football, that has gone away when a lot of people, you walk into a mall today, they couldn’t tell you who was playing downtown.”

So if you caught a bowl game over the last couple of days, that’s normal. The buzz is simply different these days.

“And it’s hard, because these are essentially television events,” Finebaum said. “They’re great television events Saturday, if you didn’t have anything to do and wanted to watch about eight or nine football games on multiple screens. You could see it, but they’re just not important anymore. The community influence is gone and they’re essentially something to put on between the end of football or at the end of the regular season and the championship game, and they fill in the gaps at weird times of the day, weird matchups that make very little sense.

“And it’s not completely going away. But every time the playoff expands, what used to be a good or great or average bowl game becomes even less important.”

If you’re looking at the bowl schedule for New Year’s Eve, it’s highlighted by Miami and Ohio State in the CFP quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl. But there are some good games! That includes Iowa–Vanderbilt and Michigan–Texas.

What do they mean in the grand scheme of things? Perhaps less and less as time rolls on.