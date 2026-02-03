Paul Finebaum calls out Bruce Pearl over wanting Alabama banned from NCAA Tournament due to Charles Bediako playing

Bruce Pearl has never been shy about stating his opinions, but one that he shared this week caught fire. Pearl suggested that the NCAA should look into banning Alabama from the NCAA Tournament over the Charles Bediako situation.

Bedkiako is a former Alabama player who entered the NBA Draft, then spent significant time in the G-League over the last two years, before eventually seeking a temporary restraining order against the NCAA to allow him to return to the court in college. He’s been playing with the Crimson Tide while that court case is pending thanks to the TRO.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum pointed out that Bruce Pearl has had his issues with the NCAA in the past, both at Tennessee and at Auburn. So there’s at least some level of hypocrisy in the statement.

“He was investigated again at Auburn and many people believe it was pretty clever lawyering that was able to get him out of it,” Finebaum said. “He’s welcome to say anything he wants, and certainly now he’s been liberated. But the fact that his own son took a diametrically opposite view I think Steven Pearl realized how far his father went that he probably shouldn’t have gone.”

Steven Pearl said, essentially, that Alabama coach Nate Oats is simply trying to win ballgames, and the Bediako case is an unusual but understandable path toward doing so. Steven Pearl didn’t so much suggest a ban, like Bruce Pearl did.

Finebaum had even more to say on the issue. He opened up.

“I’m a big fan of Bruce Pearl, but for him to say that, it just, I don’t know,” Finebaum said. “Everybody’s opining on this and I don’t think it’s a good thing either. But I think Alabama’s going through the process and depending on where this court rules they’ll accept it. I mean they are, as egregious as it may appear to you or to all of us, they are, they’ve gone through the legal system and so far they’ve got an injunction. If they get it shut down, then it’s over. Well it’s not over, but they’ve done all they can do. But to me, for Pearl to talk about possibly banning them was pretty surprising.”

It turns out the NCAA may not even be able to leave Alabama out of the field over the Bediako case. The original TRO actually prevents them from doing so. This comes from the Tuscaloosa County court when Bediako gained his eligibility.

“The Defendant, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Inc. is further restrained from threatening, imposing, attempting to oppose, suggesting, or implying any penalties or sanctions on Mr. Bediako or University of Alabama or its coaches or other student-athletes as a result of Mr. Bediako’s participation in Division I athletics competition under the Rule of Restitution (NCAA Bylaw 12.11.4.2) or otherwise.”

So for now, the suggestion from Bruce Pearl doesn’t even have real merit. It’s been an interesting topic of conversation, though, to say the least.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.