Paul Finebaum calls out politicians behind Protect College Sports Act 'out to get' Big Ten, SEC

Following Thursday’s markup and vote, the Protect College Sports Act is on track for the Senate floor. But the SEC and Big Ten are still not on board, which is why Paul Finebaum called out the politicians working on the bipartisan bill.

The Protect College Sports Act advanced out of the Senate Commerce Committee by a 19-9 margin, meaning a floor vote could be next. It would be the first legislation related to college sports to make it that far. The SCORE Act publicly failed in the House multiple times.

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But without SEC and Big Ten support, particularly with language about “super leagues” and the pooling of media rights, questions remain. Finebaum called out the senators, specifically co-authors Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) for appearing to take aim at the two conferences.

“I’ll tell you what we’re hearing … you’ve got a senator here, who co-sponsored this bill, who is out to get the SEC and the Big Ten,” Finebaum said on his show in response to a caller’s question about Congress and college sports. “And that concerns me. The fact that Ted Cruz – who is proving to be a bigger weasel every time I hear about him – co-authored this bill and the fact that so many people are supporting it, knowing the dangers.

“And I know it sounds a little strange to some of you that, ‘We’re concerned about the big, bad SEC,’ but I am. This isn’t just an opinion here. This is the United States Senate, which can enact laws. And these laws are directed right now to curtail the growth of the two biggest leagues in the game.”

Paul Finebaum: ‘I would be getting out of there’

The Protect College Sports Act marks a key moment in the NCAA’s quest for Congressional help to settle the landscape. It includes provisions related to NIL and revenue-sharing, as well as coach movement. The bill would also prevent the formation of “Super Leagues” while also giving the option to pool media rights once schools reach a 75% threshold.

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Although the Big 12 and ACC support the legislation, the Big Ten and SEC reiterated Thursday they are not on board. To Finebaum, that’s a product of the conferences lobbying for federal help.

“Here’s the double-edged sword,” Finebaum said. “The SEC and the Big Ten and the rest of the conferences have been to Congress so many times in the last seven years. Now, they’re forced to trust them to a degree. But I would be running for my life right now if I were those two leagues.

“I wouldn’t be working with these weasels. I would be getting out of there and saying, ‘We’ll take our chances in court.'”