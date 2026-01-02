Paul Finebaum claims Lane Kiffin looks like 'a complete fool' after Ole Miss Sugar Bowl win

No. 6 seed Ole Miss avenged its regular season loss to No. 3 Georgia with a 39-34 victory over the Bulldogs in Thursday night’s Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). The Rebels, now coached by elevated head coach Pete Golding, are just two wins away from winning their first National Championship since 1962.

Golding was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach following Lane Kiffin‘s departure for the LSU opening. Rumors swirled on Thursday that Kiffin was, in fact, wanting to attend the Sugar Bowl and even join the ESPN broadcast while his former program was playing, but that did not come to fruition.

During a highly anticipated episode of Friday’s ‘Paul Finebaum Show‘, Finebaum said that Kiffin ‘looked like a fool’ for wanting to attend the game and join the broadcast. Instead of heading to Caesars Superdome for the game, Kiffin attended a women’s basketball game between No. 5 LSU and No. 11 Kentucky in Baton Rouge.

“I think Lane Kiffin looks like a complete fool today,” Finebaum said. “What was really interesting, which we tried to explain, but Lane Kiffin had every intention of coming to the game. What he wanted to do was to go on ESPN and try and spew all the ‘how much I love these players’. I don’t know exactly what went down. I can’t tell you that authoritatively, but I can tell you that pretty matter-of-factly. Nobody wanted Lane Kiffin there.

“I don’t know who finally said, ‘Lane, you’re not welcome. We don’t want you around,’ but I don’t think anybody wanted him around to let him do what he did on Saturday going on TV (during LSU’s Texas Bowl matchup against Houston). That’s what Lane Kiffin wanted. He wanted the exposure. He ends up going to a women’s basketball game in Baton Rouge so he can make SportsCenter this morning.”

Lane Kiffin previously joined ESPN broadcast during LSU’s Texas Bowl game

In his sixth and final season in charge, Kiffin led Ole Miss to an 11-1 record and its best regular season in program history. Following the Rebels’ Egg Bowl victory over Mississippi State, however, Kiffin answered the long-asked ‘will he stay, or will he go’ question by announcing that he’d be heading to LSU.

He made his first public appearance as LSU‘s head coach during the aforementioned Texas Bowl. During his hit on the ESPN2 broadcast alongside Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic, Kiffin revealed his thoughts on the Rebels’ First Round victory over Tulane.

“It was awesome,” Kiffin said. “It was a great day. Really, it was. I’m not just saying that. To watch those guys and how much they were smiling, having that success. It was the biggest game in the history of the state of Mississippi. To blow out Tulane like that, it was awesome watching them. I was really excited for them.”

His thoughts are currently unknown regarding Ole Miss‘ Quarterfinal win, but he is surely a happy man, as he received a $500,000 payout following the victory. While the Rebels prepare for their Semifinal matchup against Miami in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Kiffin and LSU are putting together the pieces to make a run to the CFP next season.