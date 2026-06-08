Paul Finebaum dismisses SEC-Big Ten super league rumors as ‘pure fantasy’

As speculation continues to swirl around the future structure of college athletics, Paul Finebaum says one popular theory has gotten completely out of hand.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, the ESPN analyst addressed recent suggestions that the SEC and Big Ten are working toward the creation of a super league. According to Finebaum, that idea has been fueled by misinformation rather than reality.

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His comments come after SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti both publicly denied any discussions about merging the two conferences. Finebaum believes the focus of the SEC is somewhere else entirely.

“I think what the SEC wants more than anything, this is pretty much every other conference as well, is antitrust exemption,” Finebaum said. “When you get protection in Congress, then you’re not dealing with these litigation in every county courthouse, and that’s probably the most important thing.”

Moreover, Finebaum noted that while issues such as transfer rules can be adjusted by individual conferences, legal protection remains the top priority for college athletics leaders.

“All these other things you can work through,” Finebaum added. “The five-year, one transfer. These are things that leagues can structure, but may not be successful, depending on the court situation.”

He also pointed to Sankey’s recent comments as further evidence that the SEC and Big Ten are not plotting a massive restructuring of college football.

“But I really think he was also trying to send a clear message that the SEC and the Big Ten work together on certain things, but the idea that they are in the process of forming a super league is just pure fantasy,” Finebaum said.

“That was put out there by a bunch of senators. Now again, anyone who expects people in Congress to tell the truth, surely are mistaken, but there was a great deal of misinformation put out there last week.”

Alas, the topic gained traction after last week’s Senate Commerce Committee hearing regarding the Protect College Sports Act. One provision in the proposed legislation would prevent future conference consolidations, prompting questions about whether the SEC and Big Ten could eventually join forces.

Sankey immediately rejected that notion: “What seems to be the tipping point in this discussion is this notion, an erroneous notion,” Sankey previously said. “We are not having some conversation about a merger.”

Additionally, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti echoed those comments, calling reports of a potential super league a “fabrication.”

For now, the commissioners of college football’s two most powerful conferences, along with Finebaum, appear united in insisting that no such plans exist. We’ll see if that remains the case.