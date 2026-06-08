Paul Finebaum impressed with Florida under Jon Sumrall following SEC spring meetings

Paul Finebaum came away very impressed with what Florida has in place going into the 2026 season under Jon Sumrall. Basically, the ESPN host was lukewarm on the Gators but now he has a better feeling following the SEC spring meetings.

Of course, no football has been played just yet, but Finebaum got a chance to speak with Sumrall and AD Scott Stricklin. They’re fully moved on from the Billy Napier experiment and things are moving in the right direction, per Finebaum.

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Should the Florida Gators be thinking about the College Football Playoff? Maybe they’ll end up being a fringe team in Year 1 under Sumrall.

“I believe it was Florida,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic. “I felt okay about them, because I like Sumrall, and I like some of the components that he has brought to the table, but there seems to be some real momentum now. The only problem with Florida is when you look – this is an old story here – when you look at their schedule, you start to go, ‘how can they win enough games to be at the bottom fringe of the playoffs?’

“And they need to do it early … Probably Auburn, I think it’s the third week of the year, is probably a game that they’re going to have to win if they’re going to get in contention … In seeing Sumrall, and especially talking to Scott Stricklin, it was just how quickly and how different that infrastructure feels and seems as opposed to what it was under four years of Billy Napier.”

Sumrall’s only been a head coach for four years prior to coming to Gainesville, so he’s just now getting into his stride. But boy he’s been good so far.

Sumrall is 43-12 as a head coach with Troy and Tulane. Last year. He led the Green Wave to a conference title in the AAC and a first round appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Florida and Sumrall open with Florida Atlantic and Campbell at home, so naturally the Gators are expected to win there. But going on the road to Auburn in Week 3 is the game Finebaum circled for Florida. And if they win, perhaps they’ll be an early playoff contender.

Still, Florida and Sumrall have to host Ole Miss, travel to Texas, play Georgia and host Oklahoma, rounding out their ranked opponents. But based on Sumrall’s track record, maybe he’ll have an instant impact, so long as they figure out the quarterback position. Tramell Jones Jr. and Aaron Philo are fighting for QB1.

“The two things that I love about both guys, both are great people and good teammates,” Sumrall said. “And so, to me, the thing I love most, both have great intangibles, great leadership, great teammates. The kind of guy you want to be around. The kind of guy you like their presence; you like their vibe. So that’s a huge component that they have to continue, whether one of them starts game one or doesn’t. They have to keep that going.

“… Those top two guys, I’m excited about them. But I think the thing I’m most excited about is how they how they are with each other. Like, there is no BS. I tell them all the time, ‘You don’t elevate yourself by pushing another guy down or by the other guy having a bad day.’ Man, we want both of them to raise their game to a different level to make each other better.”