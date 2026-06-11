Paul Finebaum: Lane Kiffin return to Ole Miss will make Tennessee in 2021 seem like 'Kindergarten stuff'

In 2021, Lane Kiffin coached his first game at Neyland Stadium since his infamous departure from Tennessee. Then the Ole Miss head coach, the game is best remembered for the fans’ reaction as they threw items such as a golf ball and mustard bottle onto the field.

Five years later, Kiffin is gearing up to return to another one of his former programs when LSU plays at Ole Miss in Week 3. The game is getting the primetime treatment, and Paul Finebaum thinks the fan response will make that night on Rocky Top seem like “Kindergarten stuff.”

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Finebaum said that Week 3 matchup will help decided which fan base has more hard feelings toward Kiffin than the other. As for what the fans will do, he predicted the Ole Miss faithful will make their thoughts abundantly clear.

“One day, I will solve the riddle of which fan base hates Lane Kiffin more – Tennessee for 2009 or this?” Finebaum said Wednesday on ESPN’s SEC football schedule release show. “And I think we’re going to find out this day. When Kiffin went back to Tennessee a couple years ago, they threw golf balls and mustard at him. That will be Kindergarten stuff compared to this.”

ESPN previously announced LSU vs. Ole Miss will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the Week 3 slate. The expectation is ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in attendance as Kiffin makes his first trip back to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium since leaving the Rebels after the 2025 regular season.

Following Kiffin’s high-profile departure, Pete Golding took over as the program’s next head coach, starting with the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss then made a run to the CFP semifinals under his watch.

But as the showdown looms, Kiffin said he’s not focusing on the return to Oxford while preparing for the 2026 season. However, Golding – who was Kiffin’s defensive coordinator the last three seasons – has an idea of what could be coming.

“Going to be a madhouse, an absolute madhouse, and this whole place is ready … been ready,” Golding recently told On3’s Chris Low.

It’s also worth noting what else awaits Kiffin as part of LSU’s schedule. In late November, the Tigers will head back to Neyland Stadium to take on Tennessee. That, of course, will be Kiffin’s first time back on Rocky Top since that night in 2021.