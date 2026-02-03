Paul Finebaum makes prediction on what Charles Bediako case will lead to in college basketball

Charles Bediako‘s eligibility case against the NCAA will finally see the inside of a court room Friday in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court. Bediako, 23, is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief after the NCAA previously ruled the former NBA G-League player ineligible to return to college basketball last month.

Despite that NCAA ruling, the 23-year-old Bediako has played in Alabama‘s last three games and is set to appear again in Tuesday’s game against Texas A&M after a prior judge granted the 7-footer a temporary restraining order on Jan. 20 that effectively deemed him eligible until his case could be heard in court. That case takes place Friday, when Bediako’s legal team will attempt to convince Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet why the Crimson Tide center deserves injunctive relief against the NCAA enforcing its eligibility rules.

And expect the entire college basketball world to be monitoring what happens inside that Tuscaloosa court room, especially given the growing trend of former professionals attempting to gain college eligibility. That includes a string of former European pros that have already been granted NCAA eligibility, as well as former Charlotte Hornets guard Amari Bailey, who announced plans to return to the college ranks last Friday, roughly three years after leaving UCLA for the NBA.

“I think a lot depends on what happens in Alabama this week,” Finebaum said Monday during his weekly appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning radio show. “If this case is ruled in favor of Bediako, I think it will open the doors where the other school will say to themselves, ‘Why now? What do I have to lose?’ … Everything about any advantage whether it’s in business or anything else always comes down to how far can you go. And Alabama took a chance.”

Seventh-year Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats has defiantly defended the decision to play Bediako, who previously played 68 career games across two seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23) in Tuscaloosa before entering the 2023 NBA Draft. After going undrafted, Bediako has signed multiple contracts with NBA teams, including a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs in 2023 that would have made him eligible to play in the NBA if the team elevated him from the G-League.

Of course, despite Bediako’s presence, Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC) fell from the Top 25 rankings this week after losing two of the three games the 7-footer has appeared in. Still, there are many around the sport that believe Bediako could still be a difference-maker for the Tide, especially once other players on the roster return to full health. Whether he’ll get that chance will utlimately up to a Tuscaloosa judge.

“The fact that the team is not playing very well is hurting them in many ways more than anything else, because it’s just easy to pile on Nate Oats when they’ve lost two of the three games and it doesn’t look like there’s been a significant difference,” Finebaum continued. “Although I think most college basketball people admit Bediako in there will ultimately help Alabama. … (Because of that,) I think everyone – not everyone – but a lot of schools, even those that are screaming bloody murder right now, will test it if they have the opportunity to do so.”