Paul Finebaum measures Indiana against 2019 LSU, 2020 Alabama if they win national championship

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum measured Indiana against the 2019 LSU and 2020 Alabama teams if they win the national championship next Monday. The Hoosiers are 15-0, ranked No. 1 and will take on No. 10 Miami, who’s had a tremendous three-game run.

Led by QB Fernando Mendoza, this year’s Heisman winner, a wealth of seemingly rising NFL talent, Indiana is in a great spot to go down in history. To say this was a tremendous rebuilding job by head coach Curt Cignetti might be the understatement of the century.

“They have a chance to be among the very best, and a week from today, we may declare them that,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter. “There are a couple of teams that come to mind when thinking about supreme. And I said it in 2019, I said it again the very next year, the LSU team with Joe Burrow was one of the most explosive, one of the most exciting teams I have ever seen.

“And you know, there were so many amazing players, Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow, the fact that Ed Orgeron didn’t screw it up, maybe the biggest upset in college football history. But the very next year, we saw it again. There were three Heisman finalists playing for Alabama that year. Of course, it was spectacular to watch. That was DeVonta Smith, so they could get there next week with a blowout of Miami.”

Indiana one of the great teams of all-time?

Burrow threw 60 touchdowns and north of 5,700 yards in his 15 games back in 2019, winning the Heisman and becoming the No. 1 overall pick. Smith won the Heisman the next year, showcasing his talents as the best receiver, and player, in college football while becoming a first round pick in his own right.

Mendoza led the FBS in touchdown passes with just 33, compared to 60, but Indiana boasts the Heisman winner. Cignetti’s no nonsense approach, coming from the Nick Saban tree (yes, he won the title in 2020), aligns with Alabama of ‘20 and perhaps LSU of ‘19 when everything clicked.

Becoming the first 16-0 team would put them in the history books for the record alone. Five or so years from now? There will certainly be comparisons and debates.

Prior to Cignetti’s arrival, Indiana was the losingest program in college football history and had never won 10 or more games in a season. But over the last two years, the Hoosiers are 26-2 with two College Football Playoff appearances – and they still have one more game to go.