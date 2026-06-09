Paul Finebaum on Brendan Sorsby decision: Brett Yormark is 'only one left who can stop this'

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back when discussing the fallout from Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility ruling. During an appearance on Get Up on Monday, Finebaum blasted the decision allowing the Texas Tech quarterback to play in 2026.

He went as far to suggest that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is the only remaining figure capable of intervening. It all stems from Sorsby receiving a temporary injunction on Monday, allowing him to suit up for the Red Raiders despite, the NCAA denying his reinstatement request following allegations tied to sports gambling.

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Finebaum described the ruling as one of the most alarming moments college athletics has faced in recent memory: “Well, college sports went to Defcon one yesterday,” Finebaum said.

“That’s rare, because the sport has gone so low in so many different circumstances. But everyone but Texas Tech officials were in unanimous agreement that this is one of the worst rulings. Forget whether college players get paid and all the things that go along with it, this is about the integrity of what happens on a Saturday afternoon.”

Moreover, Finebaum specifically pointed to Sorsby’s reported betting activity while he was at Indiana, and questioned the precedent set by the court’s decision.

“I believe, Greeny, that Brett Yormark is probably the only one left that can stop this,” Finebaum continued. “He can declare Sorsby ineligible. Yes, it would be litigated, but at least somebody would stand up.”

Alas, the controversy surrounding Sorsby’s eligibility continues to escalate beyond the courtroom. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Big Ten officials are expected to discuss a conference-wide policy preventing member schools from scheduling Texas Tech in any sport. Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen already instructed his department not to schedule the Red Raiders moving forward.

A memo obtained by Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger read: “I want to reach out to let you know we will not schedule any contests vs. Texas Tech in any sport. If you currently have a future contest already scheduled, please connect with Troy immediately.”

It isn’t solely happening in the Big Ten either. Georgia has also reportedly decided against scheduling Texas Tech in the future.

Sorsby sued the NCAA after being ruled ineligible following allegations that he placed thousands of wagers, including bets involving Indiana while he was a member of the program. Court documents state he later entered a residential treatment program for gambling addiction in April.

Moving forward, Texas Tech quarterback will still serve a two-game suspension to begin the season against Abilene Christian and Oregon State. That means Sept. 18 against Houston is expected to mark Sorsby’s Texas Tech debut, assuming the injunction remains in place.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.