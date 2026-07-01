Paul Finebaum opens up on walking away from US Senate run in 2025: 'I would have sold my soul'

Paul Finebaum pondered a run for the US Senate last year in the aftermath of political activist Charlie Kirk’s death at a speaking engagement. Ultimately, the long time ESPN host and SEC commentator opted against changing careers.

Speaking at the Barrett Media Audio Summit, Finebaum opened up on why he actually walked away. Finebaum received the Sports Media Lifetime Achievement Award at the event and it simply would’ve been a career that he couldn’t be authentic.

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“Ultimately, the reason I couldn’t do it is because that’s not me,” Finebaum said. “I can’t get up there and mimic a talking point that I don’t believe, and I believe to be patently false. That’s exactly what you have to do. I spent enough time around the political advisors telling me what I have to say. What I can’t say and how many times I have to say this and that. Win or lose, and I do believe we would have won. I would have sold my soul and given up something I worked hard to ascertain for what.”

Finebaum maintained politics wasn’t on his mind initially, but it came to him. He was very tempted to jump the radio ship and appear at hearings, committees and so on and so forth.

“That was a tug of war. I’ve lived a long time, but it was the biggest challenge I’ve ever had professionally. I didn’t go looking for it; it came to me,” Finebaum said. “They told me they thought I could win. Then they told me not only do they think I could win, they know I could win. It’s tempting when someone tells you they have the money and the support to put behind you to be a United States Senator. It’s very tempting.”

Paul Finebaum reflects on turning down US Senate opportunity

Finebaum will be a contributor to society of course. But just not as an elected official in any capacity. We’ll just sit back and enjoy the college football and other collegiate athletics debates this coming academic year.

“There was a time in this country when it really would have been enjoyable,” Finebaum said. “You could be collegial and work with others across the aisle. But today, the stuff that is said every single day is insane. That’s not right or left, it’s both. After you go through this, you realize how bad it is. I still feel I could add something to society, but it won’t be as an elected official.”

Finebaum told OutKick that he struggled to do his show following hearing the news of Kirk’s death last September. Kirk, 31, was killed on September 10th during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University. He was an outspoken right-wing activist who made his bones as a talk show host and debater, especially on college campuses. He challenged both sides of the aisle to discuss many of the hot button issues throughout America.

“I spent four hours numb talking about things that didn’t matter to me. And it kept building throughout that weekend,” Finebaum said. “I felt very empty doing what I was doing that day … It’s hard to describe, not being involved in politics, how that affected me and affected tens of millions of people all over this country. And it was an awakening.”