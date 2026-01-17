ESPN’s Paul Finebaum predicted Lane Kiffin was quite relieved to see his former school, Ole Miss, fall in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Rebels lost to Miami 31-27, falling just shy of making the national championship.

Led by new head coach Pete Golding, who was Kiffin’s defensive coordinator with the Rebels, Ole Miss beat Tulane and Georgia back to back to come within striking distance of college football’s ultimate prize. Kiffin left prior to the playoff to coach LSU, where he will begin in the Fall of 2026.

As Finebaum pointed out, perhaps part of Kiffin didn’t want his former players to win it without him. We’ll never know and it would be cynical, but it’s a pondering thought for the long time college football commentator.

“I think deep down, he had to be very relieved,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. “I’m not going to be so cynical to think that he would root against Ole Miss. I don’t think he would. I think it’s a part of who he is. But the idea that Ole Miss is playing for national championship, I think from a Lane Kiffin standpoint, probably made his next week and a half a lot easier, because that story just died. It died in the desert, and, quite frankly, it probably should have.”

Funny enough, Kiffin was pulling for Ole Miss in the CFP to expose the “fraud” Kiffin is, or was. In reality, Ole Miss was one talented team with or without Kiffin.

“I’m still a believer in Ole Miss,” Finebaum stated earlier this month. “Believing in Ole Miss means you have to believe that Trinidad Chambliss is going to be the most impactful player on that field. … It’s not a pick that I have a lot of confidence in, but I’m still gonna — I just hate to pick against this team right now, based on what I know about them.

“Maybe some of it is wanting. Because I would really like to see Ole Miss win at all. Just to show the nation what a fraud Lane Kiffin is.”

Moving forward, it’ll be Golding at Ole Miss and Kiffin at LSU. The two rival teams square off in 2026 in Oxford on September 19th in what should be one of those anticipated games of the early college football slate.