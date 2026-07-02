Paul Finebaum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce marriage will last longer than Lane Kiffin's LSU tenure

This weekend, in addition to the United States’ 250th birthday, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are due to get married in New York. So, during an appearance on SportsCenter on Thursday, Paul Finebaum was asked an important question: Will the marriage last longer than Lane Kiffin’s tenure at LSU?

Finebaum laughed before quickly giving his answer. He predicted Kelce and Swift will “make it” and be married longer than Kiffin will be with the Tigers.

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Kiffin is preparing for his first season at LSU after his high-profile departure from Ole Miss after the 2025 regular season. It’s shaping up to be a highly anticipated year in Baton Rouge, but Finebaum seems to think his tenure won’t be longer than Swift and Kelce’s marriage.

Which one lasts longer?



The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding? Or Lane Kiffin's tenure at LSU? pic.twitter.com/zkB9mVkJ0R — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 2, 2026

“That’s the easiest question you’ve ever asked me,” Finebaum told Brian Custer. “Yes, yes, yes! Kiffin has no shot at LSU. I think these two are going to make it.”

This story will be updated.