President Donald Trump is hosting the star-studded “Saving College Sports Roundtable” on Friday featuring some of the biggest names in the sports world. The much-anticipated meeting of many of the most influential figures in athletics is expected to begin at 4 p.m. ET Friday at the White House.

Trump, a noted sports fan, will chair the roundtable with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and New York Yankees president Randy Levine to serve as his vice chairs. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, American commissioner Tim Pernetti and NCAA president Charlie Baker are also scheduled to be in attendance Friday, according to On3‘s Pete Nakos.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer also received invites, as did ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro and FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks, according to a tentative list released by the White House via ESPN’s Heather Dinich. Billionaire Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell is expected to be in attendance, as will NBA commissioner Adam Silver and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Former North Carolina coach Mack Brown, former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, and star PGA golfers Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau were unable to attend, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

But while Friday’s White House roundtable will certainly be well-attended, ESPN firebrand Paul Finebaum has no confidence that the meeting will result in any substantive actions to help fix college sports. In fact, “The Mouth of the South” expects the overcrowded roundtable will be little more than a glorified photo op.

“First of all, any of us who have ever been in a small meeting, let alone a large one, and on top of that it’s being hosted by the President of the United States, who, like him or not, is a great entertainer and a great performer. I’ve watched a number of things he has conducted and he likes to talk,” Finebaum said on Thursday’s episode of the Another Dooley Noted Podcast with Pat Dooley. “So if you have 45 people in a room and a finite period of time, somewhere between an hour and two hours, who is going to be able to speak? Also, having been in those rooms, the people that get to talk have usually written it out. It’s usually subservient to the host of the meeting. So, … what is going to get accomplished?

“I know that’s a negative view. I think it’s a positive that people are talking. But we’ve had talks for five years and nothing has happened.”

Of course, even if there is some consensus in Friday’s roundtable, including around potentially providing the NCAA anti-trust legislation, there’s little guarantee anything will be able to make it through the politically fraught House of Representatives or Senate to become law.

“Not only is it not going to get solved, the fissures are bigger than they’ve ever been,” Finebaum added. “And it’s not just Congress … right now you have several different divisions within the college sports ranks, and the newest one is this private equity formula that a lot of people are interested in that would mean a lot more money, and they had a meeting in Dallas this week. (That also) included presidents at various schools in the Big Ten and one from the SEC, and they can’t even get along; they can’t find any happy ground. So if the people in the bubble can’t get along, how do you expect the most contentious body in this country to come to an agreement, and that’s the United States Congress.”