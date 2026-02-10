Paul Finebaum reacts to Greg Sankey siding with NCAA in Charles Bediako eligibility case

Charles Bediako‘s eligibility case against the NCAA hit a significant snag Monday when Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet denied his request for a temporary injunction. The ruling effectively ends the Alabama 7-foot center’s return to college basketball at five games, an appeal notwithstanding.

While not among the reasons cited in the legal ruling Pruet signed Monday night, some are crediting an affidavit submitted by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in support of the NCAA’s opposition to Bediako’s injunction request for helping make the judge’s decision easy. It was considered an unprecedented move for the SEC commissioner to take a strong stance against a player from one of league’s biggest brands.

“I respectfully ask the Court to uphold the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case,” Sankey wrote, according to documents obtained by On3’s Pete Nakos, “which are essential to the integrity of college sports, to the educational mission they serve, and to the opportunities they provide for current and future student-athletes.”

While Sankey’s support of the NCAA’s case caught some off-guard, ESPN firebrand Paul Finebaum suggested it was a long time coming, and something the commissioner only did with the support of a majority of the SEC presidents. Finebaum also called out media members that have criticized Sankey for taking such a bold stance last week.

“I was (surprised Sankey got involved). But I think when you peel it back a little bit, you understand. … (Keep in mind) … the commissioner of the SEC doesn’t just wade into shark-infested waters without a great deal of thought and support. I can tell you he had the support of 15 of the 16 SEC presidents when he did that. And I think he felt like this was a moment to be heard,” Finebaum said Monday during his weekly appearance on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning. “I can only give my opinion, but I am somewhat surprised by a lot of my friends who call in this show and support Alabama, in particular some of the media whose nasty comments and personal comments toward the commissioner have really just been outrageous.

“He’s really just doing his job. He is representing the conference, and the fact that Alabama may come on the short end of this is just a casualty of the job. … It is an important ruling, but I still feel like the commissioner acted correctly and appropriately.”

Bediako averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks in five games as Alabama went 3-2 with the 23-year-old former professional on the roster. The 7-footer, who spent the prior 2 1/2 seasons in the NBA G-League after entering the 2023 NBA Draft following two seasons in Tuscaloosa, was temporarily declared eligible after being granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Jan. 21 by a prior presiding judge.