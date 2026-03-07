Paul Finebaum recalls the time Lou Holtz demanded an apology from him

On Wednesday, Hall of Fame college football coach Lou Holtz died. During an appearance on Another Dooley Noted Podcast, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum reflected on his relationship with Holtz.

“I worked with him a couple of times at ESPN and to say at times he was difficult, would be an understatement,” Finebaum said. “I tried to joke with him once on a live broadcast and he got very upset with me. I was just trying to be the same as him, and he chastised me afterwards. ‘You owe me an apology.’ So I said, ‘I’m sorry. I apologize.’

“So, about three years ago, a guy called me and said, ‘Would you MC a banquet in Birmingham with Lou Holt?’ I said, ‘I’d be happy to do it’s a great charity… But I don’t think he’ll do it.’ I did a call with him. ‘Paul, Lou Holtz. You don’t think I’ll do it,’ he said. ‘Of course, I’ll do it.’ And it was just unbelievable.”

Before Holtz ever shared time on camera with Finebaum, he established himself as a college football legend. Holtz was a college football coach from 1960-2004 and had successful stints as head coach at numerous schools, including Arkansas, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

As a collegiate head coach, he boasted a career record of 249–132–7. Holtz is the only college football coach to lead six different programs to bowl games. Most notably, Holtz guided Notre Dame to a 12-0 record and a Fiesta Bowl win in 1988.

Holtz was named the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year twice in his career and earned conference coach of the year honors on three separate occasions. While Holtz’s health declined in recent years, Finebaum said Holtz’s memory of the past remained sharp.

“As long as you kept Lou Holtz from the 60s until about 1995, he was the sharpest human being on the face of the earth,” Finebaum said. “You just didn’t want to get too close to where we were. He stopped at the South Carolina experience. He said, ‘I don’t want to talk about South Carolina, but talking about Arkansas, and especially Notre Dame, he did not miss a date. He did not miss a score.

“… It was just remarkable. And the impact that he had on college football is paramount, and his greater contribution remains this: 38 years ago, he won a national championship at Notre Dame, and they haven’t won one since.”