Paul Finebaum shreds NCAA, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark amid Brendan Sorsby being ruled eligible

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum absolutely shredded the NCAA and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark amid the Brendan Sorsby eligibility ruling. The Texas Tech QB received a preliminary injunction against the NCAA amid his gambling scandal and will be allowed to play in 2026.

It was certainly a stunning turn of events for Sorsby, who underwent treatment for a gambling addiction. There was no previous indication he’d be ruled eligible to play, but that is now no longer the case.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

And since it’s no longer the case, it gave Finebaum a chance to tee off Monday afternoon. He said as much on his own The Paul Finebaum Show.

“What this really has said, I mean, this has confirmed what everybody already know, that the NCAA is a worthless organization that has no teeth at all,” Finebaum said. “I mean, we knew they didn’t have any teeth in legislating against Ohio State or Alabama or Georgia, but now they can’t even legislate against the simplest thing in the world, betting on your own team. So they should not even be in existence.”

That’s when Finebaum called out Yormark for his lack of action or even a statement. As it stands right now, Sorsby said he is thankful to be playing again, but some Big 12 ADs have reportedly said they actually don’t want to play Texas Tech at all this year, in light of the ruling.

Paul Finebaum irate of Brendan Sorsby ruling

“I don’t want to hear some bogus, hypocritical comment from the NCAA president. He’s the last person I want to hear from,” Finebaum said. “The big issue here is, does the Big 12 Conference have a commissioner? The answer, of course, is no, they don’t. They have one in name only, in Brett Yormark. What does he have to say about this?

“Can he do anything about it? And if he can’t do anything about it, then let’s quit all the, I mean, he’s the only person in my mind right now who could say ‘we’re going against you,’ but you and I both know he won’t do that.”

According to court documents, Sorsby placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana during his time on the Hoosiers’ roster. He also used sportsbook accounts registered to family members and friends to wager roughly $90,000 over four years. The quarterback continued to gamble after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech in December 2025.

According to NCAA guidelines released in 2023, players who “wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools” will “potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports.” That also applies if an athlete engages in activities that influence the outcome of their own games or knowingly provides information to individuals involved in sports betting.

The NCAA is expected to appeal Monday’s decision, but the timeline could take up to a year. Any other recourse would violate the injunction enjoining the NCAA’s rule of restitution, per On3’s Pete Nakos.