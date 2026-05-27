Paul Finebaum sounds alarm on future of college football: ‘This is a good place compared to where it will be’

Paul Finebaum believes college football is heading toward even greater chaos. The longtime ESPN personality didn’t hold back while discussing the growing instability surrounding the sport’s future.

During an appearance on Get Up, Finebaum painted a grim picture of where things are headed as conference leaders continue searching for answers involving a number of issues, including NIL, the transfer portal and potential federal legislation.

“We will leave here, and what the university presidents are leaning on is Congress bailing them out, and they are not going to do it,” Finebaum said, regarding the SEC meetings. “Congress can’t do anything in terms of world peace, they’re not going to bail college athletics out.”

Finebaum’s comments come as leaders from both the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten Conference continue exploring possible self-governance models amid growing frustration with the NCAA and lack of progress in Washington, D.C.

Discussions around conference-led regulation intensified during SEC spring meetings this week after the collapse of the SCORE Act, an NCAA-backed bill that would have provided legal protections tied to roster management and athlete compensation. Finebaum believes the current situation is only getting worse.

“This place right here, the SEC and the Big Ten, have wasted hundreds of millions of dollars lobbying Congress,” Finebaum continued. “I heard a university president tell me there’s another bill coming out this week, it’s a bipartisan bill. It won’t go anywhere, but that’s how desperate this field is.”

Amid the chaos, one of the loudest voices pushing for major structural change has been Kirby Smart. The Georgia head coach openly acknowledged this week that he would support the SEC operating independently if national standards cannot be created across college athletics.

“I’ve said this for a long time to our president, I’ve been a huge advocate that if we can’t find rules that everybody plays by, then we should play on our own,” Smart said Tuesday. “I’m not afraid of that.”

‘This is a good place compared to where it will be a year from today’

That growing frustration is now being echoed across the sport, particularly among power conference administrators worried about unchecked spending and inconsistent enforcement. According to Finebaum, one prominent SEC figure believes college football has already entered dangerous territory.

“Jere Morehead, the President of Georgia, told me, ‘We are in anarchy right now,’” Finebaum explained. “And by the way, this is a good place compared to where it will be a year from today.”

Meanwhile, Greg Sankey admitted this week that conference-led governance may eventually become necessary if Congress cannot act quickly enough to establish nationwide rules: “The fact that we’re talking about our own rules isn’t anything new,” Sankey said Monday night. “What you’re hearing is the expression of frustration about the lack of progress.”

With NIL continuing to reshape recruiting and roster construction across the country, the pressure surrounding college football’s future only continues to grow. If Finebaum’s warning proves accurate, the sport could soon be heading toward one of the most dramatic turning points in its history.