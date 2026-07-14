Paul Skenes baffled by reporter's 'future Yankee' comment at MLB All-Star Game

Paul Skenes, in full Pittsburgh Pirates uniform no less, was baffled by one reporter’s comments during All-Star weekend. Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Skenes was amid a media scrum answering questions when suddenly a bizarre interruption came about.

A female reporter’s voice can be heard on video in the background, saying “Just got the best interview of all time with Paul Skenes. Future Yankee.” Naturally, this caused a lot of confusion among the other reporters and especially Skenes.

In fact, look at the video below to see his reaction. Skenes paused and asked who it was.

Reporter: "Just got the best interview of all time with Paul Skenes. Future Yankee."



Paul Skenes: *Confused* 😂 pic.twitter.com/77VD2HSRsl — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 13, 2026

As it stands, the Pirates are 50-47 and sit in fourth place in the NL Central. Skenes and crew are only two games back of the final Wild Card spot, giving Pirates fans some hope going into the second half of the season.

Skenes, a former LSU product, has been linked to trade rumors due to Pittsburgh’s lack of success, despite drafting him No. 1 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. After making his debut in 2024, Skenes quickly established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

The Yankees connection didn’t come out of thin air by the way. Jon Heyman reported New York tried to land Skenes during last year’s trade deadline but Pittsburgh refused to listen to the offer.

Skenes is under contract with the Pirates through 2029, so unless the team suddenly decides to get back a massive haul for him, he’ll remain in the Steel City.

Over the course of his first two seasons, Skenes amassed a 21-13 record, a 1.96 ERA, one complete game, 320.2 innings pitched and 386 strikeouts. His numbers have gone up this year, sporting an 8-8 record, a 3.57 ERA, 108.1 innings pitched and 130 strikeouts in 20 starts. Still, he’s had some solid outings and is well on pace to set a career high in starts this year.

A 2025 Cy Young Award winner, Skenes at his best can certainly aid Pittsburgh back to the postseason. The last time Pittsburgh made it was 2015, when they lost to 4-0 to the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game. Pittsburgh last won in the postseason in 2013 in that year’s Wild Card before falling three games to two to St. Louis in the NLDS.

A lot rides on Skenes elevating the franchise out of their drought. 1979 still looms large as the last time the team won the World Series.