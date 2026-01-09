Peach Bowl injury update: Indiana vs. Oregon release Thursday availability report
The Thursday injury report for the Peach Bowl matchups in the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 seed Indiana and No. 5 seed Oregon has been revealed. Both teams are dealing with some injuries heading into the matchup.
Ahead of Friday night’s matchup, both the Hoosiers and Ducks have updated their injury reports. The full list can be found below.
Indiana Hoosiers
- DL Stephen Daley — OUT
- DL Kellan Wyatt — OUT
- DB Amariyun Knighten — OUT
- DB Bryson Bonds — OUT
- RB Lee Beebe Jr. — OUT
- DL Andrew DePaepe — OUT
- K Brendan Franke — DOUBTFUL
Oregon Ducks
- DB Daylen Austin — OUT
- RB Jordon Davison — OUT
- DB Kingston Lopa — OUT
- WR Kyler Kasper — OUT
- DB Sione Laulea — OUT
- WR Evan Stewart — OUT
- WR Justius Lowe — OUT
- DB Solomon Davis — OUT
- RB Makhi Hughes — OUT
- RB Da’Jaun Riggs — OUT
- RB Jayden Limar — OUT
- OL Gernorris Wilson — OUT
- RB Noah Whittington — QUESTIONABLE
Friday’s matchup will be the penultimate game of the 2025-26 college football season following Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl game between Miami and Ole Miss in the CFP semifinal. The winner of the two matchups will meet on Jan. 19 in the national championship game.
For the Peach Bowl, Friday’s game is a rematch from the regular season, which the Hoosiers won 30-20. It remains the lone blemish on Oregon’s record this season.
Indiana would go on to finish the regular season undefeated. They went on to beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship to earn the No. 1 seed in the CFP. That earned the Hoosiers a bye in the first round before they went on to defeat Alabama in the Rose Bowl following a 38-3 blowout victory.
Oregon would earn the CFP’s No. 5 seed and drew James Madison in the first round of the CFP, winning that game 51-34. The Ducks followed that up with a 23-0 shutout win against Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl to advance to the national semifinal against the top-seeded Hoosiers.
Both school are still in search of their first national championship in school history. Oregon has finished runner up twice, including most recently in the first ever College Football Playoff in 2014. Indiana has only made the CFP twice in history, this year and last year.
Kickoff between Oregon and Indiana is set for Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN. The all-time series is tied at 2-2 heading into the all-important matchup between the unbeaten Hoosiers and one-loss Ducks.