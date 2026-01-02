Peach Bowl odds: Opening point spread released for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinals

Two Big Ten teams will be heading South with a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship on the line. After winning quarterfinal games, the Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks will face off in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA. It’s a rematch of a regular season showdown but with a whole lot more on the line.

Odds for the game have been released via BetMGM. Indiana will go into Mercedes-Benz Stadium favored by four points, with the game’s point total sitting at 46.5. If you want to bet IU on the moneyline, they are -175, while Oregon is +145.

Indiana enters this one favored for good reason, disposing of Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Thursday. A 38-3 splattering meant a ton of eyes continued to be opened by head coach Curt Cignetti. Even as the Hoosiers won the Big Ten and earned the No. 1 seed, the results somehow became even more impressive.

Oregon did one better, at least on the defensive end. A shutout to start the New Year’s Day slate took place at the Orange Bowl. Texas Tech heads back to Lubbock without a point on its CFP resume, mightily struggling against the Ducks. Not a bad way to build upon the momentum gained by beating James Madison in the first round.

Now, Indiana will be looking to beat Oregon for the second time this season. Oregon will have revenge on its mind in a big way, looking for the program’s first national title appearance since the inaugural College Football Playoff.

