Penn forward Ethan Roberts plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Roberts has one season of eligibility remaining.

Roberts averaged a team-high 16.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season, while shooting 40.1% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. For his efforts, he was named an All-Ivy League Second-Team selection.

Roberts didn’t play in the Ivy League Tournament or the NCAA Tournament due to a concussion he suffered in practice. It was Roberts’ second concussion of the season.

He also missed Penn’s final four non-conference games after suffering a blow to the head in the Quakers’ loss to Villanova. Roberts transferred to Penn ahead of the 2024-25 season after spending one year at Drake.

Roberts never saw any game action at Drake after suffering a pre-season injury. He ultimately redshirted. Prior to his time at Drake, Robert spent his true freshman season at Army, where he made 33 appearances and 31 starts.

He averaged 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing for the Black Knights. In turn, he was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Year.

Ethan Roberts played high school basketball at John Hersey (IL), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Without Roberts on the floor, Penn suffered a lopsided 105-70 loss to Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this season.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.