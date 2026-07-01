Penn State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee officially switch apparel brands

College football’s apparel map got redrawn overnight. Penn State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee are all officially changing apparel brands on Wednesday.

As of midnight, Penn State’s 33-year relationship with Nike has come to an end. The deal with adidas is valued at roughly $300 million over 10 years, sources have told On3. That total includes cash and product considerations along with NIL benefits.

The Nittany Lions immediately become one of the signature brands of adidas’ college sports family. Starting Wednesday, Penn State fans can shop the new adidas gear at adidas, Fanatics, and the campus bookstore.

Penn State is not the only top college sports brand making the jump to adidas on Wednesday. Tennessee is leaving Nike after a decade, inking a 10-year contract with adidas. Terms of the contract between Tennessee and Adidas have not been disclosed. Tennessee will release uniform sets across multiple sports — home, road and alternate uniforms — over multiple days, stretching through next week.

Similar to Penn State, Tennessee’s move to adidas comes with NIL money earmarked for the Vols. Adidas has emerged as the most aggressive apparel brand in signing up new schools, working to sign top athletes to its NIL network.

South Carolina is leaving Under Armour and joining Nike, the only Power Four brand joining the swoosh on Wednesday. The 10-year partnership with Nike gives the Gamecocks a new supplier of uniforms, footwear, apparel and equipment for all 21 athletics programs.

The partnership is worth $70 million, plus $5 million cash compensation, $2.5 million supplemental product allowance and 15% of net sales from Nike Gamecocks items. The 2016 contract extension with Under Armour was worth $71.5 million.

Georgia Tech is the only Power Four brand joining Under Armour on Wednesday. As part of the agreement, the Yellow Jackets will have up to 12 new different gameday combinations. It’s a 10-year contract. Specific financial terms were not made available, but reports have stated Georgia Tech stands to make “nearly six times more” in annual average value than what it was receiving from adidas.