Penn State lacrosse coach Jeff Tambroni raves about return of Hunter Aquino for NCAA Tournament

Penn State lacrosse coach Jeff Tambroni was thrilled to have Hunter Aquino back in the Nittany Lions’ lineup for the NCAA Tournament. Aquino plays attack and as a sophomore, has been key to Penn State’s success.

Now a game into the NCAA Tournament with Aquino back, No. 8 Penn State is rolling after a 10-6 win over Army in the first round. They await the winner of No. 1 Princeton and Marist in a quarterfinal matchup.

Aquino has played in 10 games this year and is responsible for 35 points. He is tied for second on the team despite playing five less games than teammates Jack Iannantuono and Kyle Lehman.

“He brings so much more than just goals and assists so productively, you know, you miss a lot of that,” Tramboni said on Sirius XM. “I mean, he had a couple goals in both games. So I think in terms of his overall production, you miss just a terrific shooter, extremely high IQ. But he is just one of those guys that people love to play alongside, love to play with. He competes and plays with a great love for the game. Has a ton of energy, seems to lift people up when he’s playing alongside them.

“I mean, the compliment of a true leader/teammate, you know, he makes other people better. So I think there’s just so many compliments I could praise him with in terms of his ability to make others better, not just his own ability to play, and then he does all the little things.”

Aquino actually leads the team in goals with 26. If he’s playing at full speed in the next round, there’s no telling how far this team could go.

“I mean, anytime you have guys of that ilk, you know, someone who is that talented, who still works as hard as he does, who still invest in the little things you know, that we believe in, that require a ton of work that aren’t necessarily a finished product,” Tramboni continued. “It’s stuff that requires a little bit more of a blue collar mentality. It becomes contagious. So in so many ways, we missed his presence, certainly, like I said, the production. But in so many ways, he brings out the best of everybody.”

Aquino led the team with three goals in the 10-5 win over Army. Penn State now awaits their next opponent as Princeton takes on Marist at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday.