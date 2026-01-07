Penn State lands transfer portal commitment from Ohio State RB James Peoples

James Peoples is moving across the Big Ten to play for a first-year head coach. The now-former Ohio State running back will spend the 2026 season with the Penn State Nittany Lions, On3 has learned.

Peoples saw his role increase as a sophomore for Ohio State, receiving 61 carries compared to his 49 in 2024. Production took a nice tick up as well, going for career highs with 344 rushing yards and three touchdowns. A little bit of work got done out of the backfield too, thanks to five receptions for 50 yards.

However, the last three games did not see People record any kind of offensive statistic. Between the Michigan win, the Big Ten Championship vs. Indiana, and Ohio State’s College Football Playoff loss to Miami, Peoples had no carries. His lone contribution came in the Cotton Bowl, taking a kickoff out for 18 yards.