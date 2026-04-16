Penn State Recruiting Heats Up: Key Visits, New Buzz

The Penn State Nittany Lions are deep into spring recruiting now, with two more big weekends to host prospects in the Class of 2027 and beyond. The team had a critical potential five-star on campus this week in Abraham Sesay, and more top targets are arriving this weekend. Join the BWI Live Show to hear more about the players who have visited campus since our last recruiting conversation and about the players coming in the next few days. Plus, we’ll take your questions live on the show!

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We’ll start the show with the latest news from Penn State football’s recruiting efforts. Top target Khalil Taylor got an Alabama offer this week and set up an official visit for June. How should fans feel about this? Recruiting reporters Sean Fitz and Ryan Snyder discuss the development.

Next, we dive into several recruits who have loomed large in the Penn State recruiting conversation recently. We’ll update fans as to where Penn State stands with players like Kei’Shjuan Telfair, Carter Jones, Will Slagle and of course, quarterback Peter Bourque. The team has done a great job of building momentum this spring with a slew of commitments. Are more on the way before official visits start to heat up?

Visit reactions

Next, we’ll switch to discussing the latest visit reactions that Fitz and Snyder have gained over the last few days. How did Sesay’s mid-week visit go with the new Penn State staff? We’ll discuss his reactions plus dive into our conversations with Gary Walker, Aniti Paiva and more.

Upcoming visits

Finally, we’ll discuss the important visits coming up this weekend from Penn State’s next wave of visitors for practice. Snyder and Fitz will bring you the names you need to know from this coming weekend and where they think Penn State stands with those prospects. Can they close the deal on players this weekend to keep the recruiting surge going? Join the show to find out!