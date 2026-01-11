Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds has committed to Virginia Tech out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Reynolds spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

As a freshman in 2024, Reynolds made 16 appearances, including four starts. He recorded nine catches for 11 yards and a touchdown, while he also added a 32-yard run on a fake punt.

In 2025, Luke Reynolds played in 13 games, making seven starts. he racked up 267 catches for 257 yards, though he did not find the end zone this season. He did add two carries for 26 yards.

Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Luke Reynolds was a coveted top-100 prospect, ranking as a four-star recruit and the No. 62 overall player in the country in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 4 tight end in the class and the No. 1 overall player from the state, hailing from Westford (MA) Cheshire Academy.

In high school, Reynolds earned five varsity letters and served as a team captain. He led his team to a 7-2 record and the NEPSAC Bowl Championship. He was also named the NEPSAC MVP.

Luke Reynolds amassed 48 catches for 754 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He averaged 15.7 yards per catch.

Luke Reynolds joins Que’Sean Brown in Blacksburg

Virginia Tech is putting together a nice roster of weapons on offense, with Luke Reynolds the latest addition. He’s not the only one, though. Duke receiver Que’Sean Brown has committed to Virginia Tech out of the NCAA transfer portal, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He entered the portal after spending the last two seasons running routes for the Blue Devils.

Brown is a huge pickup in the portal. He has logged 105 catches for 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns receiving over the last two years.

Que’Sean Brown actually played in two games during the 2023 season, his first year on campus. But he ultimately didn’t end up contributing much and redshirted after recording just two catches for 19 yards.

He had a breakout season in 2024, seeing action in all 13 of the team’s games. Brown logged 41 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

That was just the beginning for Que’Sean Brown. He turned into a full-blown star as a redshirt sophomore in 2025. This season, Brown caught 64 passes for 864 yards and five touchdowns.