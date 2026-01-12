Penn State transfer CB A.J. Harris has committed to Indiana via the NCAA Transfer Portal. That comes per the latest reporting from On3’s Pete Nakos.

Harris just finished his second season at Penn State. That comes after one year he spent beginning his collegiate career at Georgia. He, over three seasons in total, has since made 34 appearances, 26 of those being starts, in the secondaries for the Bulldogs and the Nittany Lions.

He, as a freshman, made eight tackles in seven games played at UGA. Then, after transferring to Happy Valley, Harris has, in 27 games with all but one of those being starts at corner, has posted 81 total tackles, 5.0 of those being for loss, with six deflections, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

That led to a selection as All-Big Ten Third Team, for both the coaches and media, as a sophomore in 2024, and a nod as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, also for the coaches as well as the media, as a junior in 2025.

A native of Phenix City, Alabama, Harris played his high school football at Central. He was a Top-40 overall recruit there as a four-star in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He also rated as the No. 3 CB in his class, behind only Cormani McClain (Colorado, Florida) and Dezz Ricks (Alabama, Texas A&M), and as the No. 5 player that year out of the state of Alabama.

That’s according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’d then arrive in Athens as one of the highest-rated signees that cycle for the ‘Dawgs, who had the No. 2 class in the country per Rivals’ Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Harris emerged over the past two years as a respectable college corner in University Park. However, following the coaching change, he’ll head to Indiana for what’ll be his final one of eligibility.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

— On3’s Sam Gillenwater contributed to this article.