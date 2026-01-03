With the transfer portal window open, one of the biggest names available was in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Penn State transfer EDGE Chaz Coleman took a visit to LSU and posed with new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Coleman and Kiffin took a picture in front of the new Tigers coach’s Bentley. Coleman was also wearing LSU gear in the photo while Kiffin donned a t-shirt that featured Tiger Woods’ brand, Sun Day Red.

On3 | Rivals’ The Bengal Tiger had more details on Coleman’s visit, which came as a bit of a surprise. The Penn State transfer currently ranks as the No. 3 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Coleman appeared in nine games at Penn State as a true freshman in 2025. In that time, he had eight tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack He also added a pass defended, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Chaz Coleman played high school football at Warren (OH) Warren G. Harding, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 203 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

LSU continues to survey the transfer portal landscape ahead of Kiffin’s first season as head coach. He became the self-described “Portal King” during his time at Ole Miss before his public departure from the Rebels’ program after the regular season, and the Tigers are looking to address key needs in the portal, On3’s Pete Nakos detailed.

But he said there’s going to be a shift in his recruiting process at LSU. Kiffin said the Tigers will focus heavily on Louisiana, and he acknowledged that’s a change from how the previous roster was built.

“We were aware of it,” Kiffin said of LSU’s 2025 roster. “We played it the last few years. So we knew a lot about it, but we’re also now in a world of portal and free agency where a lot of the rosters change now every year. Then, you add people.

“At Ole Miss, no significant players on that offense – which is probably the best offense in college football – are from Mississippi. All those guys came in to be part of what we’re doing. So we need to keep the high school players here and then add players like we did before and then sky’s the limit.”