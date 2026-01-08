Penn State transfer linebacker Keon Wylie has committed to Virginia Tech, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Across three seasons in Happy Valley, Wylie recorded 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. He now joins his former head coach James Franklin, who was fired by Penn State six games into the 2025 season, at Virginia Tech.

Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Wylie was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 520 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 50-ranked LB in his class and the No. 15 overall player from the state of Pennsylvania, hailing from Imhotep Institute.

Virginia Tech’s Transfer Portal Additions

Keon Wylie is the ninth Transfer Portal addition for Virginia Tech, and the fourth player to follow Franklin from Penn State.

