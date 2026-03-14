It took overtime in the Ivy League Conference Tournament, but Penn pulled off an upset. The No. 3-seeded Quakers got a last-second shot to take down No. 2 seed Harvard and punch their ticket to the championship game.

AJ Levine got a layup to go with five seconds left, which gave Harvard one more chance to keep its tournament run going. However, Tey Barbour’s shot three-pointer missed, and Penn was able to come up with the rebound to seal it.

As a result, the Quakers are heading to the Ivy League championship. They will take on the top seed, Yale, on Sunday morning for a bid in the NCAA Tournament. As the Ivy League regular-season champion, Yale is also the projected automatic qualifier in Bracketology.

Penn knocks off Harvard and will play for the @IvyLeague title tomorrow 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/s3QaBPYQGq — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 14, 2026

TJ Power led the way for Penn in Saturday’s game with 16 points and 12 rebounds as part of a double-double. Cam Thrower and Michael Zanoni both had 11, and Levine’s game-winning shot gave him nine points on the day.

On the Harvard side, Austin Hunt had a team-high 17 points while coming off the bench. Barbour had 16 points – the most among Crimson starters – while Ben Eisandrath added 15 to the effort.

What’s at stake in Ivy League championship

As of Saturday morning, Yale came in as the No. 12 team in On3’s James Fletcher III’s latest Bracketology projections. The Bulldogs are currently 24-5 heading into the Ivy League championship after going 11-3 in conference play to finish one game ahead of Harvard in the standings.

Yale also currently sits at No. 66 in the NET rankings, though the Bulldogs only have one Quadrant 2 win and don’t have any against Quad 1 opponents. That impacts their resume, but they can take those questions away entirely with a win on Sunday against Penn.

During the regular season, Yale took down Penn twice. The Bulldogs got a 77-60 victory on the road at The Palestra and came away with a close, 77-70 win at home in their rematch later in the year. In fact, Yale won seven of its last eight Ivy League games and defeated No. 4 seed Cornell in the conference tournament semifinals.

Yale and Penn will square off Sunday at Newman Arena for the Ivy League title. Tip-off is set for Noon ET on ESPN2.