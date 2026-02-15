Penny Hardaway was visibly upset in the handshake line immediately following Memphis‘ 99-75 loss to Utah State on Saturday night. Aggies guard MJ Collins Jr. slammed down a windmill dunk right before the buzzer sounded despite already leading by 22.

Fans inside Dee Glen Smith Spectrum were brought to their feet by the play. Meanwhile, Hardaway went to the handshake line where he was shown saying something to the Utah State coaching staff and players. When he got to Collins, the two shared a word for a moment before Hardaway continued to shake hands with the rest of Collins’ team.

Memphis HC Penny Hardaway exchanges words with Utah State players in the postgame handshake line.



MJ Collins Jr. slammed home a breakaway dunk before the final buzzer sounded. pic.twitter.com/A4KN1WJZro — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 15, 2026

Some see a late dunk in an uncompetitive basketball game as disrespectful and unsportsmanlike. More often that not, teams would simply dribble the ball out with the game already in-hand. However, this is not always the case.

“You can’t keep scoring the ball,” Hardaway said during Memphis’ postgame radio show, per Tigers beat writer Parth Upadhyaya. … You gotta have more class than that. You’ve just gotta have some type of class — seriously.”

Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun explained after the game that the Aggies don’t have the option to play many Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, “so we’ve almost gotta be perfect,” he said. The Aggies improved to 22-3 overall with the win, but even with their stellar record, if they don’t win the Mountain West Conference Tournament — there’s a strong chance they miss out on the NCAA Tournament entirely.

“So every possession is measured, and we’ve gotta score the ball there unfortunately,” Calhoun said, per Upadhyaya. “We play by the rules. Those are the rules that KenPom and Bart Torvik and the NCAA Selection Committee want us to play by. I would never have done that to Coach Hardaway (otherwise).”

The loss dropped Memphis to 12-13 overall this season. This includes a 7-5 mark against the American Conference, though Saturday’s game was a non-conference matchup.

Collins finished the game with 24 points in 32 minutes on the court. He went 10-14 from the floor with his only misses coming from the 3-point line (1-5 overall). Mason Falslev and Karson Templin scored 20 points a piece during the winning effort.

Memphis will return to the court on Thursday on the road at South Florida. Utah State will look to defend its home court against Boise State on Wednesday.