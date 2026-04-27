The NCAA is exploring a significant change to its eligibility rules, potentially moving to an age-based standard. That would give athletes five years of eligibility once they turn 19 years old or after their high school graduation.

Many coaches seem to be a fan of the proposal. Ohio State‘s Ryan Day recently came out in favor of it. So, too, did Ole Miss‘ Pete Golding.

“Yeah, I mean obviously it’s been talked about for a long time,” Golding told reporters recently. “So we’ll see if it comes to fruition. I think the concept’s a great concept, not, ‘Hey here’s four games and then, all right, here’s the nine-game component of it.’ I think it allows guys to come in — am I redshirting, am I not redshirting — to really develop, quit focusing on all those things.”

It would certainly make scholarship math and roster projections a little easier for coaches. One of the main factors driving decisions right now is retaining eligibility.

Having some players watching how many games they play in before potentially hitting the transfer portal can be tough on coaches. But there are also other reasons Golding is in favor of the new proposed eligibility standard.

“I’m sure they’re looking at it from a litigation standpoint,” he said. “So the model makes sense.”

The new eligibility standard could be implemented by the start of the 2026-27 school year. With that, it would eliminate redshirts and waivers entirely, barring very specific exceptions.

The way Day sees it, especially in football, it makes the most sense. He joined Sirius XM recently to explain why he is in favor.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, for sure,” Day said. “To think that the rule has been the last few years where you can play in four games, but not a fifth. You can play in (a postseason) game. I just think, you know, at the end of the day, we should just let them play five for five. And I do also agree with that part of it, there needs to be some sort of a cap in terms of age.

“And I know that we’re all trying to, you know, put more and more of these guidelines together. It’s a very, very competitive environment, and everybody’s going to do everything they can to try to find a competitive advantage and edge. So I think that this is a good idea, for sure.”

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.