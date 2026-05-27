Pete Golding responds to controversial Lane Kiffin Ole Miss comments from Vanity Fair article

When Lane Kiffin brought up a racially sensitive topic regarding Ole Miss, Pete Golding likely heard of it right away. Kiffin is now at LSU and Golding repsonded to his former boss’ comments regarding recruiting issues for players, due to their grandparents not liking the off the field history of Oxford, Mississippi.

Golding conceded there are two sides to Kiffin. He might as well be the Batman villain “Two-Face” at this rate.

Kiffin was quoted in a Vanity Fair piece in which he defended and also apologized if he came off the wrong way. Either way, all of this back and forth will come to an end, temporarily, when the two schools clash in September.

“I really don’t have a response to it,” Golding said. “I mean, obviously, there’s a Lane side for us that we’re buddies and our friends, and then there’s professional side that I have to get on his ass, you know? But I think, you know, every time he gets in front of a camera, they’re bringing up Ole Miss and all that. I think, you know, the breakup wasn’t perfect. I don’t think any of them ever will be.

“But … for some of the last … comments that he made, I think anybody that’s been to Oxford, you know, knows that’s not where we’re at right now. I’ve lived all over the southeast, we all got our own issues, you know, but I think the biggest thing is make sure people come to Oxford and see for themselves.”

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Kiffin detailed the differences between recruiting at Ole Miss and LSU. Recruits told Kiffin, “’We really like you, but my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.’”

Kiffin added, “That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’ diversity feels so great. ‘It feels like there’s no segregation, and we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’”

It remains to be seen if there will be any more bad blood between Golding and Kiffin. It seems kosher now, but who knows what it’ll be as the rival teams do battle on and off the field.

Golding at least has the upper hand on Kiffin right now, coaching Ole Miss to the CFP semifinals upon Kiffin’s departure for Baton Rouge. September 19th can’t come soon enough.