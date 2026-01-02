As Ole Miss continues its historic College Football Playoff march, Pete Golding and Lane Kiffin claim there is no confusion behind the scenes. Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding former head coach Lane Kiffin and several departing assistants, the plan is clear.

Speaking through ESPN reporter Heather Dinich on SportsCenter, Kiffin emphasized that communication between himself and Golding has remained constant and intentional throughout Ole Miss’ postseason run. That is despite how it may seem from the outside looking in.

“The plan is not yet public, but he told me this morning that everything has been extremely clear and transparent between myself and Pete Golding through constant communication, including a plan all the way through this historic championship run,” Dinich stated, regarding Kiffin. “He said, ‘What an amazing night for all Ole Miss players, coaches and fans.’

“So, one other note on this is that no LSU employees, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., flew back with the team after the game last night. The source told me that they are all expected to be on campus this morning in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin as the transfer portal opens.

“But as far as which coaches will actually be allowed — which LSU assistants who are going to join Lane in Baton Rouge will be allowed to continue to coach against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl remains uncertain. At least publicly.”

Alas, the comments came just hours after No. 6 Ole Miss stunned No. 3 Georgia 39–34 in the CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl. That means the Rebels are within two wins of a national championship. Ole Miss is now set to face No. 10 Miami in the CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Behind the celebration, however, uncertainty lingers regarding Ole Miss’ coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, multiple assistants who have already signed contracts to join Kiffin at LSU, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., Joe Cox, George McDonald, and Kevin Smith, may not all be available for the semifinal matchup.

With the transfer portal opening Friday, sources told ESPN that no LSU assistants other than Weis traveled back to Oxford with the Rebels following the Sugar Bowl. The others are expected to be in Baton Rouge to assist LSU with portal recruiting. It remains unclear which coaches will be permitted to continue coaching Ole Miss during their run.

“There are going to be some fireworks,” an Ole Miss source told ESPN. “We always knew this might be a possibility.”

Alas, Golding, who was elevated to head coach just hours after Kiffin’s abrupt departure on Nov. 30, has now guided Ole Miss through two CFP victories. While Kiffin considered attending the Sugar Bowl or appearing on ESPN’s broadcast, he ultimately remained in Baton Rouge, attending an LSU women’s basketball game instead.

For now, Golding insists the Rebels’ focus remains unchanged, even as the staff situation plays out in real time. With open communication and momentum firmly on their side, Ole Miss is attempting to navigate one of the most unprecedented postseason situations in College Football Playoff history, all while chasing the ultimate prize.