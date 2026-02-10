Pete Thamel calls Jordon Hudson 'the female Lane Kiffin' after viral t-shirt at UNC basketball game

Pete Thamel loves the way Jordon Hudson can steal the spotlight, just like Lane Kiffin. The LSU head coach and girlfriend of Bill Belichick have a thing in common: they know how to rile up fanbases or individuals.

Hudson went viral again when she attended North Carolina’s win over Duke on the hardwood this weekend with Belichick. It wasn’t for her appearance considering Belichick, UNC’s football head coach going into Year 2, would likely attend that big event anyway.

Hudson wore an Orchids of Asia shirt, in reference to the Robert Kraft prostitution scandal. There is no love lost from the Belichick corner and Kraft, whose Patriots cut ties with the coach a few years ago.

“I think Jordon Hudson is like the female Lane Kiffin, right,” Thamel said on The College GameDay Podcast. “Like, those two are like the same. They constantly are just manipulating social media … We’re talking about Carolina-Duke, one of the great finishes in the 120 editions of the rivalry. The fuzziest thing to come out of that game on social media after Seth Trimble’s iconic shot was (Hudson).”

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy wasn’t a fan of Hudson bringing it up prior to Super Bowl LX. Although, Hudson was hardly to blame for the Patriots’ 29-13 loss to the Seahawks Sunday.

This was the first public appearance of the couple since Belichick came up one vote short of making the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. He finished with 39 of the required 40 votes to be inducted.

He won eight Super Bowls during his time in the NFL – six as New England Patriots head coach and two as New York Giants defensive coordinator – and ranks second on the all-time wins list, including the postseason.

He ultimately spent 24 seasons as the Patriots’ head coach, leading the franchise to the aforementioned six Super Bowls during that time. He departed after the 2023 season and later became the head coach at North Carolina, where he took over for Mack Brown in 2025. The Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record during his first season in Chapel Hill.

In all, during his legendary coaching career, Bill Belichick had a 302-165 overall record to go with a 31-13 mark in the postseason. For Hudson, she’s been a vocal supporter of his significant other since they arrived at UNC, controversial or not. Her t-shirt on Saturday is the latest display of that.