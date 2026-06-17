Pete Thamel expects 'all 32 teams' to scout Brendan Sorsby at Texas Tech QB's Pro Day

ESPN’s Pete Thamel expects all 32 NFL teams to scout Brendan Sorsby in-person at the former Texas Tech QB’s upcoming Pro Day. It’s expected to be on July 10th at Carroll High School (Texas).

It seems like every franchise will do their due diligence on the controversial quarterback. Sorsby and Texas Tech parted ways amid legal fallout from his gambling scandal.

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While very talented, Sorsby’s off-the-field transgressions could certainly give teams pause. However as Thamel pointed out, every team will dive into whether Sorsby is worth a long term investment.

“I called a few teams today, and I’d expect all 32 to go … because it’s a quarterback, because there’s some ambiguity around him, and because the supplemental draft is like a blind pick,” Thamel said on The Pat McAfee Show. “So I think you’d be foolish if you didn’t (show up). (Everybody) puts in a blind bid, so even if you have a quarterback, you may put in a fourth rounder for him. So everyone has skin in this, so I’d expect all 32 teams to be there. I talked to Ron Slavin from Lift Management, who’s Sorsby’s agent today. He said he’s talked to 23 GMs already. He expects all 32 to be there. I talked to four or five teams. It’s more of like, how many do we send than ‘are we going to send anyone to see Brendan?’

“So, as we look Pat, quarterbacks are the engine of a multi-billion dollar business, almost a trillion dollar business at this point. And look, how many NFL quarterbacks can win a Super Bowl who are starting on Sunday? And these teams have to determine, could this guy be one of those guys, and you know it’s a huge franchise altering decision if you’re going to do this, so everyone is going to get every single last bit of recon they can on Brendan Sorsby.”

In 2025, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions for Cincinnati before transferring to Texas Tech. To add to those numbers, he also ran for 580 yards and nine scores on the ground.

Texas Tech added him to the roster this offseason so he could help the team make a run at a national title, to the tune of at least $5 million in NIL earnings. Last year, Texas Tech won the Big 12 and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. They’ll have to chase those dreams with backup Will Hammond, who saw some time last year.

The NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible, but he was granted a temporary injunction by a Texas judge on June 8, meaning he could play for the Red Raiders in 2026. This led to backlash from other teams and a majority of media members, and the Big 12 filed for a federal injunction on Monday for the right to discipline Sorsby.

Should Sorsby find himself onto an NFL roster, any further punishment is to-be-determined. There is precedent, such as with former Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor, who was also a supplemental draft pick.