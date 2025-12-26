When Kyle Whittingham announced his decision to step down at Utah next month, the plan was for him to be on the sidelines for the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska. Now that he’s preparing to take over at Michigan, that appears to be changing.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Whittingham “appears unlikely” to coach in the Utes’ bowl game. Instead, he could head to Orlando, where Michigan is preparing to take on Texas in the Citrus Bowl after a nine-win regular season.

Whittingham is expected to sign a five-year deal to become Michigan’s head coach, Thamel previously reported. He will replace Sherrone Moore, who was fired for cause just over two weeks ago, after previously announcing his decision to step down at Utah. However, he did not announce his retirement.

“Whittingham made it clear this week he still wanted to coach,” Thamel said during the Rate Bowl between Minnesota and New Mexico. “He joked he was in the transfer portal, and he has found a transfer to Michigan. What happens next is going to be fascinating. Whittingham was slated to coach in the Las Vegas Bowl in the upcoming days against Nebraska. That appears unlikely at this point as the need to help Michigan secure its roster looms as he’s accepting this new job.

“Look for Whittingham to head to Orlando as soon as possible, where Michigan is playing Texas in its bowl game, and for him to start the job of keeping that Michigan roster together and succeeding Sherrone Moore as Michigan’s next head coach.”

Whittingham played his college football at BYU before playing professionally from 1982-87. He served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 1985-86 before becoming Eastern Utah’s defensive coordinator in 1987.

In 1988, Whittingham joined the coaching staff at Idaho State and stayed with the program until 1994 when he arrived at Utah. After starting out as defensive line coach, he became the Utes’ defensive coordinator in 1995 and remained in that role until 2004. After Meyer’s departure for Florida in 2005, Whittingham took over as head coach and has the most wins in program history, going 177-88 at the helm.

However, after he stepped down as Utah’s coach, Kyle Whittingham made it clear he did not plan to retire. He compared his departure to entering the transfer portal while speaking with reporters last week.

“I’m a free agent. I’m in the transfer portal,” Whittingham said. “Like I said, I’m at peace and I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome with people just saying, ‘Hey, when’s this guy gonna leave?’

“That was not my intention, ever. I hope I didn’t do that. I’m sure with some people, I did do that. But the timing to me, the timing is right.”