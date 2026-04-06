North Carolina shocked the college basketball world by agreeing to hire former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone to the same position. However, ESPN’s Pete Thamel believes this wasn’t as abrupt as the initial reports made it seem.

“I was told by sources today that this wasn’t exactly a plot twist for Carolina officials,” Thamel told the ESPN College GameDay roundtable ahead of the national title game. “They had initially reached out to Michael Malone about two weeks ago.

“In the last 72 hours, they redoubled their efforts and came back to him, and that culminated with an in-person interview last night. Malone accepted the job within the last 24 hours, and I’m told by sources, the sides are working to hash out a deal as we speak.”

Thamel noted that Malone largely wasn’t considered for the job in the public eye. Instead, the Carolina opening loomed over the Final Four as three of the four coaches were reported to be high on UNC’s wish list for its next head coach: UConn’s Dan Hurley, Michigan’s Dusty May and Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd.

Names like Billy Donovan, who was committed to coach the Chicago Bulls through the end of the season (April 12), Iowa State’s TJ Otzelberger, Iowa’s Ben McCollum, among others were all considered to be candidates. Instead, UNC goes with a pro coach in an pro-shifting landscape in college athletics.

“He gives UNC a veteran coach with over 500 NBA wins, and that (NBA) championship with the Nuggets in 2023,” Thamel said. “For UNC, it’s the first hire outside of their Carolina basketball family since 1952 and it comes at a symbolic time guys look college basketball is looking a lot more like pro basketball. And in Michael Malone, Carolina is getting an elite pro basketball coach.”

Malone’s hire, while yet to be officially announced as of this writing, comes the day before the NCAA transfer portal opens on April 7. The Tar Heels are expected to be active during the 15-day window.