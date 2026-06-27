Peyton Manning: It's 'a no-brainer' where his loyalties lie when Arch Manning plays Tennessee

The upcoming 2026 college football season is sure to spark plenty of mixed emotions within the close-knit Manning family. Especially during SEC play.

Texas junior quarterback Arch Manning is scheduled to face off against both of his famous uncles’ alma maters this season, beginning with the Longhorns’ SEC opener at Tennessee — where his Hall of Fame uncle Peyton starred in the 1990s — on Sept. 26 in Knoxville. A month later, Texas hosts Ole Miss — the alma mater of Arch’s 77-year-old grandfather Archie, his father Cooper, and other uncle Eli — in Austin on Oct. 24.

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But while SEC rivalries are known to divide plenty of households, the Manning family won’t be one of them according to Uncle Peyton. The legendary Volunteers quarterback made that reality clear Friday during the first day of action at the 2026 Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, La.

“One of the kids was asking me earlier who I was going for (in the game), and I said, ‘Who do you think?’ and he said that he’d go for his school over his relative. And I went, ‘Well you and I are wired differently.’ Nothing’s more important than your family. But obviously it’s going to be a huge SEC game. My dad dealt with it when I was in college and Tennessee played Ole Miss,” Peyton told Locked on SEC podcast host Chris Gordy. “Look, I love my university and my alma mater, and pull for them unconditionally, but nothing’s more important to me than my family. And when you have a nephew playing, I pull very hard him every single Saturday.

I asked Peyton Manning about 9/26, when Texas travels to Knoxville to play Tennessee. Who will Peyton root for?



Manning says, “I love my university… but nothing’s more important to me than my family.” @LockedOnSEC pic.twitter.com/SkISiTkPfS — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) June 26, 2026

“So, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that you’re pulling for your nephew to play well,” Peyton concluded. “But, like I said, everybody knows pretty strongly where my loyalties lie on all other Saturdays – the University of Tennessee.”

Seth Wickersham explains why Arch Manning is already ‘a phenomenal success story’

Arch Manning, despite all of the pressure and scrutiny he’s faced and will face, has already won according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, author of American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback.

Having seen Manning at Isidore Newman prior to his commitment to Texas, Wickersham got a first-hand look at the youngest Manning quarterback in the spotlight. Having to live up to uncles Peyton and Eli, as well as grandfather Archie and even to a certain extent, father Cooper (who was a WR before a career-ending injury), Manning choosing the highest profile position was no accident.

“I don’t know what kind of quarterback he’s going to be this year. I don’t know what kind of quarterback he’ll be in the NFL, but he’s already, with all of that scrutiny and a lot of less things that come with that last name, I mean, you know, doors open for him that they don’t open for other guys, and you know. You can debate whether in the long term or short term that’ll make you a better player,” Wickersham told On3. “But you know, look, by virtue of the fact that Arch Manning is already better than, you know, 98% of the people who have ever thrown a football, is a phenomenal success story.”

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.